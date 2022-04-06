Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 245.53% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of FNCH stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02. Finch Therapeutics Group has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $22.10.
About Finch Therapeutics Group (Get Rating)
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
