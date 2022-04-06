Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 245.53% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FNCH stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02. Finch Therapeutics Group has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $22.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

