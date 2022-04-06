Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company. It provides range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services. Finward Bancorp, formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, is based in MUNSTER, Ind. “

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Finward Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNWD opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.50. Finward Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 22.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $5,399,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

