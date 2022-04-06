First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,761. The company has a market capitalization of $694.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.11. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Bancshares by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in First Bancshares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

