First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC also reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 56.39% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCRD traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 59,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $129.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

