First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

FR opened at $62.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $66.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,340,000 after purchasing an additional 95,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after buying an additional 34,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

