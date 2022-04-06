First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Financial Review

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hersha Hospitality Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 4 1 0 2.00 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63

Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus target price of $10.39, suggesting a potential upside of 16.76%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $52.03, suggesting a potential downside of 16.61%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -15.94% -6.57% -2.23% First Industrial Realty Trust 56.90% 13.05% 6.85%

Risk & Volatility

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $295.99 million 1.18 -$40.17 million ($1.65) -5.39 First Industrial Realty Trust $476.29 million 17.26 $271.00 million $2.08 30.00

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

