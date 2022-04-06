First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FMBH traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. 38,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,436. The company has a market capitalization of $778.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $60.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

