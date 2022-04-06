First Republic Bank (FRC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.13.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.