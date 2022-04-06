First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $178.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $209.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.13.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $159.82 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.