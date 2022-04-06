First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $83.96, but opened at $79.67. First Solar shares last traded at $82.16, with a volume of 11,625 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $183,267.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,711 shares of company stock valued at $831,764. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,088 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,495 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,428,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

