First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.45 and last traded at $45.63. Approximately 343,788 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 342,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.