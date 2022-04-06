FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) will post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCFS. Wedbush lowered their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FirstCash by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,049 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FirstCash by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 169,761 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in FirstCash by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 102,333 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCFS traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.15. 323,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,137. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.53. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

About FirstCash (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.