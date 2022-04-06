FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $100.02

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100.02 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 113.09 ($1.48). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.47), with a volume of 1,045,544 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.50) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 99.86 ($1.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.22. The company has a market cap of £856.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2.04.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

