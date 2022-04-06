Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.02.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 794.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 77,331 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

