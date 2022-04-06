Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.72.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.02.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 794.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 77,331 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
