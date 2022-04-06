FIX Lowers Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target to $7.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at FIX from $19.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. FIX’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 143.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FIXX. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

FIXX opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.59.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.