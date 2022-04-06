Flamingo (FLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.45 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $76.45 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00047140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.96 or 0.07367298 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,343.51 or 0.99958998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

