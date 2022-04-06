FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $29.40

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.40, but opened at $30.38. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 5,624 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.91. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 402.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 136,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.