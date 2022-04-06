Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $18,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ AMPH opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.00.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.