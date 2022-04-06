Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $18,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

