Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

