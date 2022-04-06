Formation Fi Price Up 32.2% Over Last 7 Days (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $238,461.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.60 or 0.07389269 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,278.64 or 0.99945097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00054504 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

