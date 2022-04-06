Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $70.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Formula One Group by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,997,000 after acquiring an additional 343,061 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Formula One Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.