Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.00

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.00 and traded as high as C$5.01. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 864,654 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.56.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$249.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

