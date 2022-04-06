Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.49% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $70,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $72.24. 17,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.73.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

