Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $72.04

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.04 and last traded at $72.24, with a volume of 17318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.65.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 481.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 48,726 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 30.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 608,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $139,689,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

