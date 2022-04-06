Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 3,817 Shares

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $89,737.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $108,658.72.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03.

On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $82,918.04.

On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $163,257.84.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $14,532.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $7,484.10.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.43). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

FET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.