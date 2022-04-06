Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 3,817 Shares

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $89,737.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $108,658.72.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03.
- On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $82,918.04.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $163,257.84.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $14,532.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $7,484.10.
Shares of NYSE FET opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.
FET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
