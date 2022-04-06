Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 4,612 Shares of Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $108,658.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $89,737.67.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $724,299.03.
- On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $82,918.04.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.
NYSE:FET opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.
FET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
