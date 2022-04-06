Founder SPAC’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 13th (NASDAQ:FOUNU)

Founder SPAC’s (NASDAQ:FOUNU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 13th. Founder SPAC had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

FOUNU stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Founder SPAC has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,831,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000.

Founder SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

