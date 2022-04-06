Fractal (FCL) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Fractal (FCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $2.18 million and $126,628.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.31 or 0.07380925 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,211.58 or 0.99841968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00054288 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

