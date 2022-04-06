Fred’s (OTCMKTS:FREDQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fred’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREDQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Fred’s shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Fred’s (OTCMKTS:FREDQ)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fred’s (FREDQ)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Fred's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fred's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.