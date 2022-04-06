Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRLN. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.16. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.28). On average, analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.