Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $50.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,518,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

