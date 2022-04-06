Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,374. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

