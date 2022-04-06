Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.43

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 270392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$732.46 million and a PE ratio of -68.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 9.79.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

