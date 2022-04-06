Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.43

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 270392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.
The firm has a market cap of C$732.46 million and a PE ratio of -68.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 9.79.
Frontier Lithium Company Profile (CVE:FL)
Featured Articles
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.