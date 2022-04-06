fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 7.9%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) shares were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 148,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,269,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 721,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 723,536 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 229,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

