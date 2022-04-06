Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Director Robert J. Gould Sells 7,235 Shares

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $173,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
