Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading Down 35.4% Over Last Week

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $19.38 million and $1.65 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00046356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.95 or 0.07354763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,907.32 or 1.00010109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00051166 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

