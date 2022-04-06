FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Tops $52.08

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $39,314.09 and $51,900.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for $52.08 or 0.00115073 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.65 or 0.07369831 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,150.43 or 0.99756078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00054324 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 755 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

