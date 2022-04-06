FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smiths Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smiths Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.72) to GBX 1,620 ($21.25) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.1477 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

