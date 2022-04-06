FY2022 Earnings Forecast for American Campus Communities, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

ACC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of ACC opened at $55.79 on Monday. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 232.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 783.37%.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

