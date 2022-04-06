FY2022 EPS Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Reduced by Analyst

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$26.79 million during the quarter.
