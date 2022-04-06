FY2022 EPS Estimates for LifeWorks Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:LWR)

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for LifeWorks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for LifeWorks’ FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

LifeWorks (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$258.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$260.40 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

