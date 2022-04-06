FY2022 EPS Estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Raymond James also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$41.26 million for the quarter.
