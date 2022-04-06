FY2023 EPS Estimates for iHeartMedia, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for iHeartMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of IHRT opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.79. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,262,000 after purchasing an additional 221,711 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,514 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,433,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,193,000 after purchasing an additional 167,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

