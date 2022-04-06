Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

GAIA stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $106.56 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3,131.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 75.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 40,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 124.1% during the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 173,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

