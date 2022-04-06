Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.
GAIA stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $106.56 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3,131.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 75.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 40,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 124.1% during the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 173,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
About Gaia (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
