Gaj Finance (GAJ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $839.00

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gaj Finance has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gaj Finance has a total market cap of $28,448.29 and approximately $839.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gaj Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.47 or 0.07348514 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,842.37 or 0.99978040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051236 BTC.

Gaj Finance Coin Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

Gaj Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaj Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaj Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaj Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gaj Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaj Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.