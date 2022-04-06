Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $66.99

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.99, but opened at $69.84. Galapagos shares last traded at $71.07, with a volume of 17,333 shares trading hands.

GLPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter worth approximately $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after acquiring an additional 203,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 547.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after acquiring an additional 646,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 261,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 36,658 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

