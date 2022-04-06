Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $66.99

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.99, but opened at $69.84. Galapagos shares last traded at $71.07, with a volume of 17,333 shares trading hands.
GLPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69.
Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
