Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,100,000 after acquiring an additional 136,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,235,000 after purchasing an additional 309,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

Shares of IT stock opened at $297.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.11 and a 200-day moving average of $306.06. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $185.27 and a one year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. Gartner’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

