Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Lowered to $16.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

GTES opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,583,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,897,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,490,000 after acquiring an additional 562,348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,919,000 after acquiring an additional 723,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,798,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after acquiring an additional 36,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,553,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,439,000 after acquiring an additional 202,398 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

