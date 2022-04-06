GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.50 ($47.80).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on G1A shares. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A stock traded down €1.39 ($1.53) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €36.50 ($40.11). The stock had a trading volume of 476,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €33.27 ($36.56) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($53.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 22.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.