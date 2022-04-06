Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Trading Up 3.1%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 305,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 283,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

